OMG! Here’s what happened when Nargis Fakhri was mistaken for Katrina Kaif

Time and again, many leading ladies of Bollywood have been mistaken for someone else. But, when the fans mistake one celebrity for another, it tends to get weird. Well, this is what happened when Nargis Fakhri was mistakened for Katrina Kaif this morning.

Today morning, Nargis Fakhri shared a hilarious incident of being mistaken for Katrina Kaif by a fan. She wrote, “A man just said hi Katrina can I take a pic. I said thanks but I’m not her. He said oh ok I’ll take a pic of u anyway cuz u look like her.” Later, Nargis further added, “Amazing how people just go ahead & take a picture of u not know who u are, even when u say no, they do it anyway. So weird. Humans.”

When a follower said that they did resemble a lot, Nargis had a sassy response but also praised Katrina’s beauty. She wrote, “Yeah,brown hair,brown eyes,fair skin &tall..easily can b mistaken.it’s a compliment. Nothing better than being mistaken 4a beautiful woman.”

On the work front, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Riteish Deshmukh starrer Banjo. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.

