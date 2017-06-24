OMG! This is the first girl who made Karan Johar weep

Filmmaker Karan Johar took everyone by surprise when he announced the arrival of his twins Roohi and Yash. The actor who kept insisting that he loves to play the role of a father in real life, revealed all about how this girl made him cry with her arrival.

During a recent chat show, Karan Johar unleashed his fatherly side on screen where he spoke about his experience of becoming a parent. Revealing about the fact that he found the need for having his own kids after his 40th birthday, Karan Johar stated that in order to be emotionally ready he even attended therapy sessions and psychology discussions about how it is to be a father and how to raise kids without a mother etc. He even mentioned about how he was asked about children being his backup plan since he did not have a love relationship.

On the other hand, talking about how holding his baby made him cry, Karan Johar spoke about how he couldn’t describe such a beautiful feeling. Adding that his daughter was more vulnerable medically, the filmmaker reminisced about the moment when he held her and how tears started rolling down his face. He further also asserted that those emotions are irreplaceable.

Karan Johar, who recently launched his auto-biography ‘An Unsuitable Boy’, last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. As for his company Dharma Productions, it is riding high on the success of Baahubali 2 which broke the records all over the world.