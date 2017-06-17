OMG! Dilip Kumar’s ancestral house in Pakistan collapsed!

Bollywood’s legendary thespian Dilip Kumar’s century-old ancestral house in Peshawar, which was in a dilapidated condition for long, has now collapsed. The concerned authorities said that a replica of the same is being planned to come up at the said site.

Speaking about the same, Shakeel Waheedullah (General Secretary- Cultural Heritage Council) said that the ones which are intact in the heritage house are its front portion and gate, which was situated in Mohalla Khuda Dad near historic Qissa Khawani Bazaar. While many had even criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for having neglected the preservation of the heritage structure, despite the fact that the archaeology department had declared it as a national heritage in 2014. Shakeel Waheedullah added that, despite them submitted six applications to the KP government in which they have spoken about the dilapidated condition of the said house, sadly, no action was taken. He also added that Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu became sad after she got the news about the ancestral house’s collapse.

Meanwhile, Abdul Samad (Director-Archaeology and Museums), termed the house collapse as a blessing in disguise, because it gave them a chance to reconstruct the house. He added that the only way to conserve the house was to reconstruct it as the structure was irreparable. He also added that the Archaeology Department will be soon constructing a replica of the house under the ‘KP Antiquities Act 2016’.

