OMG! Deepika Padukone opts out of a Shah Rukh Khan film?

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut opposite this superstar in Om Shanti Om and followed by that Shah Rukh Khan and the actress are considered to be one of the most popular on screen jodis. As fans were eagerly waiting to see the pair once again on the big screen, we hear that the plans have now gone kaput after the actress made an exit.

For the past couple of months, there have been several speculations about Aanand L. Rai’s next which has Shah Rukh Khan as the male protagonist. Reports claimed that Deepika Padukone was being finalized as his leading lady but now it is being said that the actress decided to make an exit in order to avoid any clash.

Apparently, the dates she required to shoot Aanand L. Rai’s film were clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati which is currently in the making. Considering that the actress made the latter commitment much before Rai’s film, she decided to give away this opportunity.

Furthermore, Padmavati’s schedules too have had a setback after the unit faced protests and violence on the sets of their film whilst shooting in Rajasthan and Kolhapur because of which there have been couple of delays too. However, now the film is currently being shot in Mumbai and reportedly Shahid Kapoor has already started shooting with them with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gearing up to join them some time soon.

While Padmavati will have Deepika Padukone playing the protagonist, Rani Padmini, the role of her husband will be portrayed by Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh will be the antagonist Alauddin Khilji. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the role of a dwarf for the first time in his career in Aanand L. Rai’s next.