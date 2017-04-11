OMG! ‘Da-Bangg-The Tour 2017’ Malaysia just got postponed!

Ever since the time ‘Da-Bangg- The Tour 2017 Malaysia’ had got announced, everyone all over the globe were extremely excited to have got an opportunity to catch up with their favourites stars live in flesh. The latest news is that, ‘Da-Bangg-The Tour 2017 Malaysia’ which featured Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu and Baadshah, which was originally scheduled to take place on April 14 at the ‘Mines International Exhibition & Convention Centre’ in Selangor, has got postponed.

‘GHC Solutions’, who happen to be the organiser of the most awaited concert, recently released a statement wherein it was stated that the said tour had been rescheduled to July due to ‘unavoidable and unforeseen circumstances. And the ones who had purchased their tickets for the concert were advised to retain t and watch out for the announcement of a new date. The organisers were also planning to offer upgrades and or special incentives to all present ticket holders as an appreciation for their cooperation. And for all those who wanted a refund, a simple email to support.redtix@airasia.com or rescheduledabang@gmail.com should help.

