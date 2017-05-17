OMG! Bahubali makers get blackmailed, six arrests made on the case

Bahubali makers get blackmailed, six arrests made on the case

With the increasing menace of piracy, several popular Bollywood films had to bear the brunt of it after their copies were leaked online leading producers to incur heavy losses. Now, the piracy threat was used to blackmail the makers of the biggest blockbuster of the year, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion.

Reportedly, six people were trying to extort money from Karan Johar [who distributed the Hindi version of Baahubali] along with the other producers of the film for an alleged sum of Rs. 15 lakhs. They threatened the makers that they would be circulating the pirated copy of the film, which is currently continuing its successful run in theatres. However, the Hyderabad Police were quick to act on the threats and have now made six arrests on the case.

According to recent reports, the police claims that this gang has apparently been in the business of piracy of Bollywood movies. One amongst the gang is also said to be a theatre owner in Bihar.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali has been made on a massive budget and has been in the making for years. The second part of the film that released this year has been breaking records worldwide by marking the entry of films in Rs. 400 and 500 crore clubs. Starring Prabhas in a dual role, the film also has Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Satyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles.

