OMG! Did Apurva Asrani call Kangana Ranaut a criminal?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just today in the morning we posted news of Apurva Asrani refusing to react to the latest tirade of Kangana Ranaut on a popular talk show on a news channel. The actress accused Apurva Asrani of unnecessarily creating a scene over not getting credit for Kangana’s upcoming film Simran, which he wrote. Kangana Ranaut claimed that he was always going to get due credit for writing Simran and also says that it was all a publicity stunt from his side.

Apurva Asrani however has now decided to open up on these shocking allegations. He made a series of tweets wherein he didn’t take anybody’s name but it’s obvious that he’s responding to Kangana’s claims. He raked up the issue of ‘pseudo feminism’ and asked that if it’s fair that women transgress the limits of decency just because men also do the same? He hit back at these ‘pseudo feminists’ and blamed them for cheering for a ‘woman who commits a crime’. He then asked whether these women are trying to understand the issue completely or are they being lenient towards Kangana Ranaut? He didn’t stop at that and said that it’s strange that the ‘pseudo feminists’ celebrate when a woman breaks the rule, but shame a man for doing the same. He finally signed off by saying writers being harassed is injustice and that’s something that won’t change despite Kangana Ranaut’s outspokenness.

Looks like this explosive interview of Kangana Ranaut has ruffled quite a few feathers in Bollywood. It now remains to be seen how the others, targeted by Kangana, react, namely Aditya Pancholi, Adhyayan Suman and above all, Hrithik Roshan.



