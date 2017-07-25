OMG! Amy Jackson to learn to drive a crane for Shankar’s 2.0

She is eagerly awaiting one of her biggest releases, 2.0 which features her opposite the South megastar Rajinikanth in a lead role. But Amy Jackson will not be an eye candy heroine in the film and will be seen executing a big action scene, wherein she will be operating a crane for the film.

Amy Jackson, we hear is excited to shoot a big action scene for the first time ever and has even started prepping up for the same. If sources are to be believed, Amy will learn to drive and operate a crane for a crucial scene in 2.0. A source says, “Considering it’s a huge action scene that involves Amy to operate a crane for the first time, the production house has arranged for a team to guide her and supervise the scene. In fact, the director had also offered a body-double for the sequence, but Amy decided to perform the scene herself. She has been trained for other action sequences.”

Talking about the same excitedly, Amy said, “I am looking forward to it. I am fortunate to be part of Robot. I will be shooting for the climax scene. I was given the option to use a body double, but I wanted to do it myself. The whole team has been supportive, and I am sure I will manage to do it.”

The film is a sequel to the 2010 successful film Robot that also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa in lead roles. However, 2.0 will have Akshay Kumar playing the antagonist against Rajinikanth and is directed by S Shankar.