OMG! Ajay Devgn to host the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest action stars of Bollywood and was seen doing some daredevil stunts in his last film Shivaay.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, Ajay Devgn is now in advance talks to be signed up as the host of the next season of the adventure reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Our source also added that, Ajay Devgn has been paid an astronomical amount to play the host. By signing the dotted line to host the next season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, Ajay Devgn will be soon joining the likes of Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Shetty and Arjun Kapoor. Readers may recall that we had reported about Arjun Kapoor voluntarily opting out from hosting the next season of the said reality show in order to fulfil his film commitments.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Milan Luthria‘s Baadshaho which will also feature Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal. Besides that, Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the comic caper Golmaal Again, which is set to release during Diwali this year.