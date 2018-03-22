Oh No! Shahid Kapoor falls ill on the sets of Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shahid kapoor who has been shooting in Dehradun for the second schedule of Batti Gul has fallen ill. His wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha were with him on the set. They had caught a bad cold and flu and now the Padmaavat star has fallen ill.

They had to cancel shoot for a day as his voice also wasn’t coming out. Shahid who was performing a lawyer’s scene had a dialogue where he had to shout and hurt his vocal cord. Doctors have asked Shahid to rest.. he will resume the shooting in a couple of days. Now we hope that Shahid gets well soon and resumes his shoot at the earliest.

Shahid was in the news recently after some of his video clips from the show Vogue BFFs with Neha Dhupia where wifey Mira made some startling revelations about their sex life and married life in general. Mira told host Neha Dhupia that Shahid is control freak and pretty much controls everything in their lives. Even in bed, he is the one making calls. Mira quipped, “He is always telling me what to do.” She also later revealed that Shahid is the biggest party pooper and is quiet a bore when it comes to socialising and partying. Mira is known for fearlessly voicing her opinions and often making controversial statements in public.

Adding to this, Shahid had the biggest blockbuster of his career with Padmaavat. The film crossed Rs 300 crores in the domestic box office and now, there is no looking back to the talented actor.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor will give Padmaavat bash a miss and this is the reason