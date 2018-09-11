Oh My God! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are planning for their SECOND child after Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan and since he is born, there is not a moment when the paparazzi have left them alone. Taimur is a celebrity by birth and both Bebo and Saif have expressed their concern over this. Raising a star kid is not easy because it has its own challenges, expectations and pressures. But this hasn’t deterred the Nawab and his Begum from thinking about expanding their family. Yes, you read it right. In a recent talk show, Kareena revealed her plans of having a second child and mind you, her BFF Amrita Arora who was sitting next to her was not very thrilled with the prospect! Amrita joked at Kareena saying that she should let her know in advance if she is planning to get pregnant again because then Amrita would leave the country.

When probed, Bebo revealed that they are planning a second child after two years. Now, that sure is big news for all Kareena fans! Already, masses lap up Taimur and cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s cute sibling goals so they will surely have a field day if the toddlers gets a baby brother or sister! Now we know Kareena likes to get all candid and make confessions so we don’t know if she is hundred per cent serious about this decision but we wish them all the best nevertheless.

On professional front, Kareena will be seen in Karan Johar’s Good News and Takht. In Good News, she will be paired opposite Akshay Kumar after a long time and in Takht she will essay the role of a Mughal queen!

