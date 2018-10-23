IT’S OFFICIAL! Roy Kapur Films’ Rakesh Sharma biopic starring Shah Rukh Khan titled SAARE JAHAAN SE ACHCHA

Former CEO of UTV Motion Pictures, Siddharth Roy Kapur, kickstarted his new production house called Roy Kapur Films last year. The film that under his production that has already gone on the floor is The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. Now, RKF is set to produce Rakesh Sharma biopic which is titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha.

The film, which was earlier rumoured to be called Salute, is Saare Jahaan Se Achcha which will be helmed by Bhopal Express fame, Mahesh Mathai. The film has been written by Anjum Rajabali who has written films like Ghulam, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Raajneeti. It is a biopic on Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian astronaut. A joint production with RSVP, the movie will feature an A-list cast, the announcement of which will be made by the end of this year followed by the movie going on floors in February.

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to play the lead role of Rakesh Sharma in the film. The film was earlier supposed to go on floor in September this year. Several names have popped up for the leading lady and there have been reports that Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in for the film. While the makers have refrained from making any announcement yet, the film is definitely one of the most awaited ones.