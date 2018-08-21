Nushrat Bharucha’s identity crisis

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame actress Nushrat Bharucha has marked a successful transition from being a girl-next-door to a glamorous desi girl. The talented actress was quite surprised to receive ‘Happy Navroze’ messages from her fans and followers recently on the eve of the Parsi New Year (August 17).

A source says, “Nushrat’s surname is Bharucha because she belongs to the small town called Bharuch from Gujarat. This is what has caused the entire confusion because Bharucha happens to be a very popular Parsi surname.”

“Nushrat who happens to belong to a Bohri Muslim community admires her fans and accepted the Navroze wishes whole heartedly,” the source adds.