Nushrat Bharucha comes out in support of Luv Ranjan amid sexual harassment allegations

As women are coming out with their #MeToo stories, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan is the latest Bollywood celebrity who has been facing sexual harassment allegations. An anonymous actress talked to a daily about how she was harassed by the filmmaker before Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), his first film.

While Luv Ranjan has come out with a statement and apologized if he made someone uncomfortable, Nushrat Bharucha is standing by her director’s side. Nushrat Bharucha, on Saturday, came out in support of Luv Ranjan said in her post that the director has never made her feel uncomfortable. She said that the filmmaker is opposite of the personality that is being painted in the public.

In her detailed post, she wrote, “From the day of the look test 8 years ago, right up to now, the one main reason I have worked with him and his team over and over again, is that I feel safe, I feel protected, respected and cared. They have in fact, given me the courage to take an action against any such wrongdoing. Every girl, in the unit, right from an actor to AD, to costume stylist to a set designer to a line producer to our hair and make-up staff has been given that same backing, that same power to come and report anything inappropriate, no matter who the man in question is and assured that they will be reprimanded and fired from the unit and as a matter of fact, in every such case, has been. now, it’s up to us to uses this power responsibly and I am sure every girl in his unit will have a story of theirs to tell.”

Here’s her post:

This is my story. I stand by Luv sir. pic.twitter.com/lqNBAjrQgt — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) October 13, 2018

The anonymous claim stated that Luv Ranjan had asked her to strip during the audition which really made her uncomfortable and she walked out of the audition. This happened at producer Kumar Mangat’s office. The detailed account even revealed that she was not only asked to strip down to her underwear but was also asked if she masturbates. Recalling her horrific audition, she said that she immediately left the audition. She said that she later got a call from the makers stating that she had bagged the role and was called for the rehearsals. According to the actress, while the male leads rehearsed with an acting coach, Ranjan took her inside and began asking her uncomfortable questions. He asked her if she was a virgin and made her extremely uncomfortable. That’s when she left and refused the film. The makers lied to her manager claiming that nothing of this sort had happened.

