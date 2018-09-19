NTR Biopic star Rana Daggubati is in love with Amitabh Bachchan from Thugs Of Hindostan and here’s the proof!

Rana Daggubati has had an amazing start to the year, with Baahubali continuing to weave its magic around the world. His forthcoming film, NTR Biopic too has been making news for all the right reasons. Despite some intriguing projects that keep him busy, Rana Daggubati likes to take some time out for spending time on social media. And recently, when he came across the much awaited look of Amitabh Bachchan from Thugs Of Hindostan, he couldn’t stop himself from writing about it on the platform.

Rana Daggubati took to Instagram as he was left completely impressed with the avatar sported by Amitabh Bachchan. The megastar had shared his Thugs Of Hindostan avatar as Khudabaksh on social media and reposting the same as his Instagram story, Rana captioned the image as, “One and Only.” Here’s a glimpse of what he shared on the said platform:

For the uninitiated, Rana Daggubati and Amitabh Bachchan have starred together in the Ram Gopal Varma film Department. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt in a prominent role. Although they haven’t reunited on screen since then, it seems that Rana continues to be a fan of Mr. Bachchan and now adding to it is also the look of the star which seems to have left the South celebrity quite awestruck.

Coming to the recently released look of Amitabh Bachchan, the actor is expected to play the role of a thug named Khudabaksh in this period drama that is set against the colonial rule of British in India. The posters of Thugs Of Hindostan will be releasing across the week as a part of the film’s promotional campaign. Starting from Amitabh Bachchan, now the next poster to release is that of Fatima Sana Shaikh. Followed by these, the makers will be giving a glimpse of the looks donned by Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan too from the film.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8, during the occasion of Diwali.