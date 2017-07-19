WHAT? Now Kartik Aaryan quits IIFA film Crazy Hum

Kartik Aaryan who was last seen in Guest Iin London had reportedly replaced Aditya Roy Kapur for IIFA film. Earlier we had reported that the officials of IIFA had announced a unique strategy of making a film, Crazy Hum, which talks about the backstage happenings of the awards gala.

While the film continues to retain Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh, yet another role initially to be played by Aditya Roy Kapur is now undergoing several changes. Kartik Aaryan, who as mentioned before replaced Aditya, has now decided to call it quits after he was required to allot more dates for the shoot.

Kartik Aaryan’s next with his Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan is currently on floor and hence, he couldn’t be a part of the IIFA film. The dates for his forthcoming film were clashing with Crazy Hum and because of the same, Kartik decided to give this a skip. In fact, the actor along with the entire team of his next will be flying to Georgia to shoot his film and it seems Vashu Bhagnani, who is the co-producer of Crazy Hum, wanted the exact same dates for his film.

Which actor will now step into Crazy Hum is yet to be known.