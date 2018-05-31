Bollywood Hungama
Now fans can have LUNCH with Sunny Leone but it is for a cause

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last week, Sunny Leone took to social media to invite her fans for a lunch date with the actress. She took to the platform to provide an opportunity to meet and interact with her fans and as mentioned by her it was for a cause. The actress is supporting a cause that works for the treatment of leukemia and lymphoma patients. But besides encouraging this initiative, did you know that Sunny is aiming at raising $2500 from it too.

Sources close to the actress have confirmed in recent reports that the Sunny Leone is indeed taking time out for this initiative. The duration of the said charity event is expected to be only for two hours. The said charity will be organized in a bidding format wherein the highest bidder will get an opportunity to have a lunch date with Sunny.


Sunny Leone too has confirmed her support for the cause. She has stated in recent reports that she would definitely feel good by contributing to the society and will do whatever help she can.
Speaking on her forthcoming ventures, Sunny Leone is gearing up for a big budget South period drama Veeramadevi. The multilingual film will star her in the role of a warrior princess. Sunny has been prepping for her character by taking sword fighting and horse riding lessons since she will essay such a powerful role for the first time.
On the other hand, Sunny has also ventured into other aspects of business. The actress has started her own clothing line and also owns perfume lines. Besides that, she will be playing herself in a documentary based on her life. The actress is keen on producing Bollywood films under her production banner and is on her way to fulfill her dream.

Also Read: Sunny Leone fails to light a fire and here’s what happened

Tags : , , , , ,

