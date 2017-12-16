NOT AGAIN! Padmavati censor certification again put off

It looks like the censor certificate for Sanjay Bhansali’s Padmavati would elude the film, for some time longer at least. Sources close to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) say plans for the Censor Board to finally view Padmavati this week have been put off. The reason, according to sources, is the dispute over the disclaimer mentioned in the application for censor certification by the Padmavati producers which has raised many new questions.

Says a source close to the CBFC, “We can’t disclose details. But the new disclaimer on the application form of Padmavati has created a whole new debate as to how the film needs to be viewed and certified. At the moment we can only reveal that it is a complicated process that requires experts to intervene.”

With these complications further impeding the process of censor certification, it seems unlikely that Padmavati will be released in the near future.