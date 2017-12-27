“I am not making Biwi No 1” – David Dhawan clears the air

David Dawan has no immediate plans of doing any film right now, with or without his son. He cuts down rumours that he is re-making his own film Biwi No 1 with Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Chuckles David, “Good that people are speculating about what we will do next. We haven’t thought about it yet. Right now we’re in the holiday mood. Let the New Year begin and then we’ll think of what to do next. I know it is a convenient formula to do remakes and sequels. But we may surprise everyone by doing an entirely original film this time.”

David makes it clear that only his son Varun Dhawan can persuade him to direct another movie. “I’ve directed 45 films in 41 years. And before we forget I was a film editor before a director for 7-8 years. I’ve nothing left to prove. Some critics say I haven’t changed my formula for 40 years. Why should I? When it’s working fine…I am proud of what I’ve achieved in 40 years. But I am even prouder of what my sons Rohit and Varun have achieved in just 4-5 years.”