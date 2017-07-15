Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.07.2017 | 4:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mom Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

“I am not going to be bullied by fringe elements”- Kamal Haasan

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Kamal Haasan news

A fringe Hindu group in Tamil Nadu has called for a ban the Tamil version of ‘Bigg Boss’. They have also labelled the show’s host Kamal Haasan as ‘anti-Hindu’.

When I caught up with Kamal Haasan, he seemed not the least fazed. “No, I am not cowed down by the bullying…or perhaps ‘cowed down’ is not the politically correct term to use. But no, I am not intimidated. I’ve been subjected to such labels for years now.”

The anti-culture/anti-Hindi accusations against ‘Bigg Boss’ has taken Kamal by surprise. “This, I’ve to admit, was unexpected. ‘Bigg Boss’ and its foreign version ‘Big Brother’ have been an accepted format for television for as long as we remember. ‘Bigg Boss’ has been telecast in India in Hindi for 11 years. It’s not likely to induce paroxysms of cultural hysteria in Tamilians who are familiar with the show. It’s a reality-show format accepted the world over. I see no cultural or ideological clash between us and them in the show. And, I haven’t come across anyone doing anything anti-national on the show.”

Worried daughter Shruti Haasan paid her father a visit on Wednesday evening. The actor and film person sees no threat to his life or property. “I currently live in transit. My house is under construction. I am not worried. But this kind of rogue policing disturbs people close to you. That is a problem,” he says, pooh-poohing the speculation that the current tirade against his ‘Bigg Boss’ avatar is actually a pretext for his entry into active politics.

Taking a deep breath, Kamal Haasan says, “Let’s get this very clear. I am not joining any political party. Neither am I quitting my duties as host on ‘Bigg Boss’. I am not going to be bullied by fringe elements.”

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

Kamal Haasan protests against the increase…

CONFIRMED: Akshay Kumar is doing The Great…

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar to take over Bigg…

WOW! Akshay Kumar all set to judge The Great…

Minissha Lamba becomes the first celebrity…

Box Office: Raabta and Behen Hogi Teri have…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification