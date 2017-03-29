Non-bailable warrant against Mamta Kulkarni over Rs 2,000 crore Thane drug bust case

Mamta Kulkarni, who was a known face in the late 80s and 90s in the film industry, has been the talk of the nation for all the wrong reasons. The actress has involved the drug racket that was worth Rs 2, 000 crore.

On April 13, 2016, the police had arrested two people with controlled drug Ephedrine worth Rs 12 lakh. They, later, busted drugs racket and found over 18.5 tonne of ephedrine which was worth Rs 2,000 crore at an Avon Pharma Life Sciences Private Limited’s factory in Solapur. Around 14 people have been arrested in relation to this case till now and five of them accused are abroad. This includes actress Mamta Kulkarni.

Now, it has learned that Judge H M Patwardhan has issued non-bailable arrest warrants in a special court against Mamta Kulkarni and Kenya-based drug lord Vijay Giri aka Vicky Goswami. The warrant was issued after the Thane police had provided major evidence against Mamta Kulkarni. The reports claim that the evidence includes WhatsApp chats, pictures of the meetings which were held in Kenya, call records, and also the statements recorded from arrested accused Jay Mukhi, Manoj Jain and Kishore Singh Rathod.

The reports reveal that special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray sought the warrant by informing the court they had enough evidence against Mamta Kulkarni and Vicky Goswami regarding their involvement in the drug racket.