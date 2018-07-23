No Varun Dhawan in brother Rohit Dhawan’s next

They are the self-declared ‘Family No.1’. But when it comes to being professional, they are also no.1 at that. David Dhawan’s elder son Rohit Dhawan is getting ready to direct his third feature film. But, here is the shocking news. Rohit’s star-brother Varun Dhawan won’t feature in his brother’s film.

Apparently, Rohit Dhawan offered his film to Varun Dhawan. But the busy star actor, who has films lined up with Remo D’Souza and Shashank Khaitan, declined the offer.

Says Varun, “No, I am not in my brother’s next film. He’s making it with an entirely different cast. We don’t have to work together in every film. You forget I wasn’t in his first film (Desi Boyz). I’ve only done one film with him. I had a ball shooting Dishoom with my brother. We’ll work together again soon. But not on his next film.”

