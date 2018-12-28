No surprise guests at Salman Khan’s birthday bash

Each year the venue and invitees at Salman Khan’s birthday bash remains so unchanged that the pictures from any birthday of Salman’s look interchangeable. The usual battery of relatives and friends showed up again this year at Salman’s farm in Panvel at the outskirts of Mumbai to bring in his birthday on the night of December 27.

Speaking from Panvel a close friend of Salman’s says, “It’s a quieter birthday than usual. I guess we are getting older, Salman included. Also there hasn’t been much to celebrate this year. I am not talking about Salman’s flop Race 3. Bhai doesn’t give a damn about hits and flops. His brother (Arbaaz) was divorced. And his two moms (Salma and Helen) are not keeping good health. Bhai isn’t in a celebratory mood this year. In fact he wanted to avoid the annual birthday get-together at Panvel this year. But his family and friends would hear none of it.”

Present at the party were Salman’s buddies Sajid Nadidwala, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and the newest Salman groupie Mouni Roy. Please note the female buddies far exceeded the male. Also present was Malaika Arora this time without Arjun Kapoor at her side. Arjun, one gathers, is not welcome.

Salman’s longest-lasting girlfriend Iulia Vantur showed up and cheered the loudest when the cake was cut. Everything was as it was meant to be, but the spark was missing at the party. Maybe next year when Salman’s next Eid release Bharat would hopefully but that celebratory spark in Salman’s spirit, the birthday in Panvel in 2019 would be more spirited.

