No more sex for Gurmeet Choudhary

Not on screen, that is. “I am so done with erotic thrillers,” sighs television’s favourite blue-eyed boy Gurmeet Choudhary who rose to fame playing the Hindu mythological god Lord Rama on the small screen.

Last year Gurmeet the poster-boy for wholesome family values shocked his fans with his multiple deep-throat kissing and simulated copulation in two back-to-back thrillers.

Gurmeet admits he got a lot of flak for turning sexy. “Not that I disown those films. For an outsider like me –I am from Bihar—getting into Bollywood is still an ordeal. Making a name for myself on television was easier than finding a place in Bollywood. So when Bhatt Saab (Mukesh Bhatt) and Bhushan Kumarji offered me Khamoshiyan and Wajah Tum Ho, I took them up without a second thought.”

However Gurmeet’s fans reacted negatively to his erotic overtures. “I received a lot of flak for doing what I did. My next release Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana is a sweet simple family film the kind that Sooraj Barjatya did with Salman Khan.”

Gurmeet wants to take forward Salman’s image of ‘Prem’ in Barjatya’s film. “I am not claiming to be Lord Rama or Salman Khan. But I want to project the hero in the mould of Maryada Puroshhotam Rama, the way Salman Khan did in Hum… Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain.”