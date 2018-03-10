No Priyanka Chopra in Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 is in a lot of news lately because there are talks of the movie going on floors soon. Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani seem all fired up about this project. According to reports, it is likely that the film will go on floors next year and unlike its prequel, it won’t be shot in Malaysia. This time around, the producers are eyeing the locales of Abu Dhabi and Dubai for the movie. Also, it is touted that a newcomer will replace Priyanka Chopra opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the role of Roma, Don’s love interest. There was a speculation that Deepika Padukone was being considered for the role.

While it would be disheartening to watch Don without Priyanka Chopra, we sure are looking forward to the sequel. Don 2 was released over six years ago and since then the makers had confirmed a sequel. Farhan told agencies on sixth anniversary of Don 2, “It will happen sooner than you know as we have started working on the script and the story. I think we need to crack the story as the responsibility is more (to get it right for the third part). With the next film in ‘Don’ franchise, we won’t take that much time, we will make it fast.”

While Don 3 is definitely on cards for SRK, he currently is busy with Anand L Rai’s Zero. It is one of his most ambitious projects till date and we are pretty kicked about seeing him as a dwarf. His production house Red Chillies Entertainment is working on its VFX and making sure everything is top class and up to date in the department.

