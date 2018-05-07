No conflict of interest over Vishwaroopam 2 for Prasoon Joshi

There are loud whispers in the corridors of the film industry about the CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi being the lyricist of Vishwaroopam 2 struggling to keep a balance between his duties as the CBFC and lyricist.

A prominent member of the CBFC dismisses these whispers as hogwash. “There is no clash of interest. When Vishwaroopam 2 came up for consideration Prasoonji was very firm on his moral ground. He didn’t sit on the jury at all when the film came up for consideration. That is the rule. If a film involves a jury member in any way he or she stays away from the certification process. It is as simple as that. When Vidya Balan who is on the CBFC’s jury for the Examining Committee had a release recently (Tumhari Sullu) she simply stayed away during certification. Prasoon Joshi has in no way compromised the office of the CBFC chairperson.”

Also Read: Prasoon Joshi flails advisory committee for their protests against Padmavati certification