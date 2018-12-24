Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.12.2018 | 9:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Zero Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho 2.0
follow us on

No Christmas holiday for Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor due to Shamshera

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranbir Kapoor will have a working Christmas this year as he is immersed into the shooting schedule of Shamshera with his director Karan Malhotra. Giving him company will be his leading lady in the film Vaani Kapoor, who also doesn’t have a break on that day.

No Christmas holiday for Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor due to Shamshera

“No Christmas holiday for Ranbir and the cast and crew of Shamshera. Karan (Malhotra) and the entire crew have found a great shooting rhythm and they are working at great pace to finish the schedule as planned. The gigantic set that has been created for Ranbir will also need to be altered for the second schedule so the entire crew is working on a tight deadline to wrap the shoot and then start construction for the second schedule. Ranbir and Vaani are the two primary cast members who would not get a break on Christmas,” reveals a source from the sets.

Set in heartland India, YRF’s high-octane, larger-than-life action entertainer will have jaw-dropping action sequences and a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor. Shamshera’s shooting is set to wrap by mid 2019 and it will release on July 31, 2020. The film is being directed by Karan Malhotra.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt starts shoot for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Zero becomes the 8th highest…

Meghna Gulzar’s next film Chhapaak gets its…

BREAKING: After Hichki, Rani Mukerji to…

Here is why Ranbir Kapoor stayed away from…

Katrina Kaif admits wanting MARRIAGE & KIDS,…

After a lavish wedding, Priyanka Chopra and…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification