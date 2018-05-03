Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.05.2018 | 10:15 PM IST

No certainty about the release of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0

BySubhash K. Jha

For those who have been holding their breath to see the mighty Rajinikanth clash with Akshay Kumar here is the sobering new. The wait might be much longer than expected. They will have to wait for director Shankar’s 2.0, the lavish 3D sequel to Robot, a lot longer than expected. According to a source in the know, all the post-production and mixing is yet to begin.

“The special effects which were messed up by the American company to which the contract was given, was re-done from scratch. That process is yet to be completed and will take at least couple of months more. The post-production and mixing will begin in June. Even if all the 3D effects are done by June-July, it would still be difficult for the film to meet its August deadline,” says a source close to the project, adding that the film in all probability will not release before January 2019, making 2.0 one of the most costly delays in recent cinematic history.

“The film has gone grossly over-budget, leaving the makers with no choice but to raise their fee for satellite and television rights,” says a source.

Also Read: 3D format may get be scrapped from Rajinikanth’s 2.0?

