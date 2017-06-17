“No catfights with Jacqueline Fernandez” – Taapsee Pannu

There are reports that Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu, who play Varun Dhawan’s two leading ladies in David Dhawan’s remake of Judwaa, shared cold vibes while shooting in London.

But, Tapsee stoutly refutes these rumours. “We all had a ball shooting in London. Judwaa is as much fun as I expected it to be. I am enjoying every bit of my stint as a typical Bollywood heroine. As for these rumours of stress on location, they are as lame as all the other baseless rumours that fly around.”

Why we are not surprised to hear these reports? It is a common practice for the PRs to manufacture catfights between two rival actresses whenever they work together. It started with Yash Chopra’s Daag when Sharmila Tagore and Raakhee Gulzar were supposed to be fighting over Rajesh Khanna.

No such thing ever happened. Why look so far in the past? A few years ago, when Nargis Fakhri and Ileana D’Cruz were shooting together for David Dhawan’s Main Tera Hero, they were supposed to be squabbling for Varun Dhawan’s attention. Notice a pattern here?