No Bishen Singh Bedi bio-pic for Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar who is at the moment busy promoting his forthcoming film Lucknow Central, is amused and annoyed by reports that he will be featuring in a bio-pic on legendary cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi.

Explains Farhan, “At an event for the promotion of the web series Inside Edge (co-produced by Farhan Akhtar) a journalist asked me if more bio-pics on sports persons should be made. I replied we have so many legendary figures in our sports history. And then I pointed to (actor) Angad Bedi who was also at the event to say his father Bishen Singh Bedi was one of them.”

Farhan Akhtar says the innocuous comment has been converted in a section of the media into a full-blown bio-pic. “That statement has been misconstrued to suggest that I am making a bio-pic on Bishen Singh Bediji.”