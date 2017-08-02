Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.08.2017 | 10:12 AM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mom Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

No Bishen Singh Bedi bio-pic for Farhan Akhtar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

These Bhojpuri superstars play interesting cameos in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Lucknow Central’ News

Farhan Akhtar who is at the moment busy promoting his forthcoming film Lucknow Central, is amused and annoyed by reports that he will be featuring in a bio-pic on legendary cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi.

Explains Farhan, “At an event for the promotion of the web series Inside Edge (co-produced by Farhan Akhtar) a journalist asked me if more bio-pics on sports persons should be made. I replied we have so many legendary figures in our sports history. And then I pointed to (actor) Angad Bedi who was also at the event to say his father Bishen Singh Bedi was one of them.”

Farhan Akhtar says the innocuous comment has been converted in a section of the media into a full-blown bio-pic. “That statement has been misconstrued to suggest that I am making a bio-pic on Bishen Singh Bediji.”

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

OMG! Karan Johar’s film to launch Salman…

Kangna Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams…

Taapsee Pannu posts an apology on the social…

Half-Yearly Report card of Bollywood movies…

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter prepares…

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification