Nirupa Roy’s sons’ fight over property turns ugly

Earlier we had reported about how the fight between popular actress Nirupa Roy’s sons had become a major issue after the two sons claimed to be the sole owners of their mother’s property located in South Mumbai. While Yogesh and Kiran continue to reside in the house, a few days ago, the situation went out of hand with the police having to intervene in the matter.

Officials at the Malabar Police station confirmed on receiving a complaint from Roy’s household recently, from Kiran who called up the officials at around 11 pm on Monday accusing his brother of attacking him and his family. Kiran has been throwing allegations at his brother Yogesh accusing him of barging into his portion of the house in the middle of the night, attacking the window panes and also screaming abuses at him and his family.

According to Kiran’s reported statements, he alleged that Yogesh pushed Kiran’s wife and situation became unbearable after which Kiran and his family decided to lock themselves into a room. Kiran apparently also stated that his brother left after creating a ruckus for about 20 minutes.

On the other hand, clarifying his stand on the same, Yogesh accused Kiran of provoking him by taunting him via messages constantly. Reportedly, as per Yogesh, Kiran has been finding ways to annoy him wherein he has apparently been using too much of electricity purposefully so that Yogesh has to cough up hefty amounts to pay the bill. While he agreed to having a confrontation of sorts with Kiran, Yogesh, however, asserted that he did not raise a hand on any of Kiran’s family members.

The apartment in question is a 3000 sq ft four bedroom flat located in Embassy Apartments with a huge garden which was purchased by Nirupa Roy in the early 60s. While the flat has been divided into two sections with both the sons occupying two bedrooms each along with common access to areas such as hall, kitchen and garden, the dispute started post the death of Nirupa’s husband Kamal. While Kamal was the sole owner of the property after the demise of the Bollywood actress, his death created a rift between brothers when the two claimed to be sole owners of the Napean Sea Road apartment by presenting two different wills.

The Senior police officials have stated that while they have filed a complained over the matter, it is a non-cognizable one.