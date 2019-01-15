Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.01.2019 | 1:39 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Uri Why Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho Thackeray
follow us on

Nimrat Kaur to reprise her season 4 role of Tasneem Qureshi in Homeland final season

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Nimrat Kaur is all set to reprise her role from season 4 of Homeland for the upcoming eighth and the final season. Nimrat who is known for her roles in films like The Lunchbox and Airlift, played the role Tasneem Qureshi, a member of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence in Showtime’s terrorism drama Homeland.

Nimrat Kaur to reprise her season 4 role of Tasneem Qureshi in Homeland final season

Homeland is an American spy thriller TV series starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin. The final season will be shot in Morocco.

Previously, Nimrat Kaur has also co-starred opposite Jason Patric on the Fox series Wayward Pines. The actress was last seen in Alt Balaji’s The Test Case and was highly appreciated for her performance.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

KGF actor Yash strongly CONDEMNS fan…

Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone listed most…

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate New…

Star Screen Awards 2018: Deepika Padukone…

Prernaa Arora spends her birthday in custody

2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100: Salman Khan…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification