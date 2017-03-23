Nimrat Kaur and Fatima Sana Sheikh signed for Nikkhil Advani’s Baazaar

For the past couple of months, Nikhil Advani’s Baazaar has been hounded by speculations regarding the star cast. While Saif Ali Khan’s name has been doing the rounds for the past couple of months, now we hear that the entire star cast has been finalized. Reportedly, Nimrat Kaur and Fatima Sana Sheikh have been roped in for the film.

Set at the backdrop of stock market, Baazaar is said to be a thriller wherein Nimrat Kaur will play the love interest of Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, yet another romantic angle added to the plot is that of Dangal girl Fatima Sana Sheikh with Rohan Mehra, son of Vinod Mehra. Rohan is making his big Bollywood debut with this Nikhil Advani directorial.

Just a few days ago, Baazaar was trapped in a controversy wherein rumours claimed that Balaji Motion Pictures had walked out of the film. However, soon after, Emmay Productions released a statement talking about the two of them parting ways amicably. They went on to add that Baazaar will go on floor soon and they will be making an official announcement on the cast soon.