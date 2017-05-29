Bollywood Hungama
Nikhil Advani to begin film based on Batla House encounter case

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Nikhil Advani, who is currently working on Lucknow Central, has a new project in the pipeline. The filmmaker is gearing up for a film based on the Batla House encounter case.

Speaking about the film, Nikhil Advani said that it is a very controversial subject. He said that were the five boys inside the building really terrorists or were they some students? Was the encounter real or fake? They are hoping to answer these questions in the movie. He said that they want to make films that are very relevant and topical.

Madhu Bhojwani, one of the founders of Advani’s Emmay Entertainment said, they won’t be touching a subject which will unnecessarily cause trouble for them. But, they won’t stop themselves from touching upon important issues. Madhu said that they don’t want to enter into a territory that will make any segment of our national fabric feel isolated or victimised. They want to choose important and relevant topics but they also want to make them entertain the audience.

