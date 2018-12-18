The Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar on her very special bonding with Ambanis

When you are the Ambanis, you can get even Mata Saraswati to bless you. That’s what admirers of Lata Mangeshkar call her. And that’s what she did when a special message was broadcast at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding on December 16.

Lataji sent a very special recording in her voice where she is heard singing the ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and a ‘Ganesh Stuti’ for the couple and wishing them all the best for their married life.

Says Lataji, “It was the best I could do considering I wasn’t well enough to attend the wedding. My best wishes are always with Isha (Mukesh and Neeta Ambani’s daughter) and her husband Anand. May they make their parents proud.”

Elaborating on her relationship with the Ambanis, Lataji says, “For me, Mukesh and Nita are like part of my family. I don’t look at them as a separate family. Both of them have always been very fond me, as I of them. I’d have loved to attend their daughter’s wedding. Sadly, I wasn’t up to it. But I hope to meet Isha and Anand soon and offer them my blessing.”

Lataji has heard a lot about the wedding. “It is being said it was the best wedding in Mumbai in many years. Mukeshji and Nita Bhabhi personally looked into every aspect of the arrangement making sure every guest has looked after. I believe the American musician performer Beyonce performed at the pre-wedding celebration. Yeh koi chhoti baat nahi hai. I don’t think anyone but Mukesh and Nita Ambani could manage this.”

