Nidhhi Agerwal signs her second film with KriArj Entertainment

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her debut film alongside Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael, is all set for her next. The actress will now feature in a film to be directed by Toilet – Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh.  Also, the untitled venture is produced by Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment.

Niddhi Agerwal is very excited to kick start her second venture and is looking forward to collaborating with KriArj and director Shree Narayan Singh. Confirming the news, Nidhhi said, “I’m really happy to be on board for Shree sir’s next film. He is amazing and I am sure there is a lot I will get to learn from him and of course from my producer, Prernaa. Can’t wait to begin this journey and give it my all.”

Since it’s too early to divulge details about the project, the character attributes of Nidhhi’s role are kept under wraps. Even the details of her venture haven’t been revealed as yet.

On the other hand, Shree Narayan Singh has already started work on his second film post Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. He is shooting for his next directorial Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand. The film in question stars Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in prominent roles.

