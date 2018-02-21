NEWSBREAK: Patch up on the cards for Kedarnath director and producers

The seemingly irreconcilable differences between director Abhishek Kapoor and his producers Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment may not be so irreconcilable after all. If reliable sources are to be believed, the two parties are inching towards a reconciliation, if for no other reason than to avoid their project Kedarnath from crashing down.

Says a source informed about the development, “Careers are involved, and we aren’t talking about Abhishek Kapoor’s career. He has pretty much burnt his bridges by now, having battled with his producers on every project that he has taken on so far. There is the debutant Sara Ali Khan’s career to consider. Her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh won’t take this setback lying down. There’s also Sushant Singh Rajput who has been a victim of a several delayed, shelved, and aborted projects. He can’t afford another nixed project.”

Efforts are on to bring about a patch-up between the producers and the director. Watch this space for more on this.

Also Read: KriArj Entertainment moves High Court against Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor