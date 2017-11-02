Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.11.2017 | 10:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

Newsbreak: Kapil Sharma to tie the knot early next year

BySubhash K. Jha

Newsbreak Kapil Sharma to tie the knot early nex

Amidst reports that Kapil Sharma is getting ready for a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show right after his feature film Firangi (where he plays a British stooge) is released, comes more heartening news for the superstar-comedian.

Kapil Sharma is all set to get married to his long-standing girlfriend Ginny Chatrath with whom he was seen visiting the Shirdi Baba temple in Shirdi on Monday. A well informed source reveals, “It was the Firang director Rajiev Dhingra’s wife’s birthday on Monday. Rajiev is Kapil’s childhood friend. So the two couples decided to visit Shirdi together.”

The source reveals that Kapil plans to marry Ginny at the beginning of next year. “There is a lot of pressure from the two families. Ginny’s parents are keen that the couple make their relationship official.Kapil’s mother insists that he marry Ginny whom she’s become very fond of and is very close to. Ginny had promised to consider marriage only after Kapil cleaned himself out. Now that he’s off alcohol, detoxicated and in a much more relaxed frame of mind Kapil is all set to take the plunge.”

With his second feature film Firangi releasing in the last week of November, Kapil Sharma is poised for his second innings.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

">

SHOCKING: Kapil Sharma opens up on his…

">

BREAKING: Kapil Sharma FINALLY opens up on…

">

BREAKING: Kapil Sharma won’t promote Firangi…

">

WOW! Kapil Sharma shoots for a special…

">

Kapil Sharma’s show will be back, but not…

">

REVEALED: Kapil Sharma is all set to croon…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification