Newsbreak: Kapil Sharma to tie the knot early next year

Amidst reports that Kapil Sharma is getting ready for a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show right after his feature film Firangi (where he plays a British stooge) is released, comes more heartening news for the superstar-comedian.

Kapil Sharma is all set to get married to his long-standing girlfriend Ginny Chatrath with whom he was seen visiting the Shirdi Baba temple in Shirdi on Monday. A well informed source reveals, “It was the Firang director Rajiev Dhingra’s wife’s birthday on Monday. Rajiev is Kapil’s childhood friend. So the two couples decided to visit Shirdi together.”

The source reveals that Kapil plans to marry Ginny at the beginning of next year. “There is a lot of pressure from the two families. Ginny’s parents are keen that the couple make their relationship official.Kapil’s mother insists that he marry Ginny whom she’s become very fond of and is very close to. Ginny had promised to consider marriage only after Kapil cleaned himself out. Now that he’s off alcohol, detoxicated and in a much more relaxed frame of mind Kapil is all set to take the plunge.”

With his second feature film Firangi releasing in the last week of November, Kapil Sharma is poised for his second innings.