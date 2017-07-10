Newsbreak: Jagga Jasoos meant to be a children’s film gets ‘U/A’

Going by what Anurag Basu intends his new film to be—namely, a big wide-screen fantasy aimed specially at children, or so he told me—he isn’t likely to be happy with the censor board’s verdict.

On Friday, in what must rank as one of the swiftest censorial certifying moves, Jagga Jasoos was granted ‘UA’ with no cuts.

“The film was submitted for certification on Thursday. It was cleared on Friday afternoon,” says a source in the know.

However, this show of dexterity in a governmental organization hasn’t gone down well with the Jagga Jasoos team. A source close to director Anurag Basu bemoans, “The film is designed as a children’s fantasy. We wonder what the Censor Board saw in Jagga Jasoos that made it suitable for children only accompanied by an adult.”

However, Censor Chief Pahlaj Nihlani defends the film’s ‘U/A’ certification arguing, “Let the film release. The world will see why we think it necessary for children to be accompanied by an adult.”

Jagga Jasoos tells surreal story of a child-man’s journey to find his father. I honestly wonder what the Censor Board could have seen to be suitable only for children accompanied by grownups.