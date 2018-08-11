NEWSBREAK: CBFC grants ‘A’ certificate to John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate

Over the past few weeks, John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma have been busy promoting their film Satyameva Jayate. Well now we hear that the film which has been directed by Milap Zaveri has been granted an ‘A’ certificate by the Censor Board of Film Certification. Confirming the same Milap says, “Yes the film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, but then again it was obvious that it would.”

When prodded further on why receiving an ‘A’ certificate has not ruffled a few feathers, Milap Zaveri adds, “See if you look at Satyameva Jayate, you will realise from the trailers itself that the film is a powerful one that battles corruption. In fact, it was obvious that it would get an ‘A’ especially since there is a lot of action and when I say this I mean really powerful action, not the usual kind that we see in films. Like for instance the Muharram sequence, that is powerful in terms of action and has plenty of blood too. Besides, the film deals with fighting corruption. So yes there are some really bloody fights and action sequences, but I have to mention that there is no sex or bad languages in the film to warrant this certification.”

While that settles the reason for Satyameva Jayate receiving an ‘Adults Only’ tag, we quizzed the filmmaker a bit more on whether this tag would eventually affect the film’s overall business. “Not really no, if you look at the recent past even, ‘A’ certified films have gone ahead and done well at the box office. Take my own film Shootout At Wadala that was rated as Adults Only but still did good business, another example is Great Grand Masti, then there is Veere Di Wedding that hit screens this year. That too was rated ‘Adults Only’ but still did stellar business. So no I don’t think it will affect the business of Satyameva Jayate”, claimed the director.

Further going on Milap Zaveri also added, “Another thing that you need to bear in mind is the fact that Satyameva Jayate is a purely massy film and I think it will work brilliantly well in not just multiplexes but also in mass dominated sectors.” While whether Satyameva Jayate will be affected or not by the ‘A’ certificate is finally a tale only time will tell. Milap Zaveri signs off saying, “Lastly, Satyameva Jayate has a massive twist that is hidden in the film. I am sure that after watching it, audiences are going to go like ‘what the hell was that’, and ‘where did that come from’. So yeah go watch it.”

As for the film itself, Satyameva Jayate that stars John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma is directed by Milap Zaveri. Produced by Nikkhil Advani and T-Series, the film is slated to release alongside the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold next week.

