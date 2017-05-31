Neil Nitin Mukesh to play Prabhas’s nemesis in his next

It was Rana Daggubatti who took on Prabhas in the monumental Baahubali. It is Neil Nitin Mukesh, the latest Badman in Bollywood who challenges Prabhas in his next project Saaho.

Neil who has been gravitating towards grey and black roles during the past one year, probably in pursuit of a success that has eluded him as a leading man, is said to have a very strong antagonist’s role in Saaho.

Says a source from the film’s creative team, “Though Prabhas is the country’s biggest star he is not going to hog footage in his post-Baahubali project. Baahubali made everyone aware how important it is to balance out the moral conflict. Prabhas’ Baahubali act would have fallen flat if Rana’s Bhalala mayhem did not spread itself out in the plot.”

It is learnt that Neil would have several hand-to-hand combats with Prabhas in Saaho. Says the source, “After Prabhas, Neil was the first artiste to be signed for Saaho, and so far the only member of the cast besides Prabhas. He has a powerful role. Neil is going to be so evil in Saaho that his character would re-define villainy in Indian cinema.”