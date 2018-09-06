Neil Nitin Mukesh and Adah Sharma to star in Naman Chopra’s thriller

In the month of June, we broke the news that the Johnny Gaddaar actor Neil Nitin Mukesh decided to venture into the production business. Just earlier this year in January, he started the year on the high note by announcing his production house NMM Films. He also stated that they will be rolling out with their first project soon. It was also revealed that the project will be directed by his brother Naman Chopra. Now, we hear that they have found their leading lady in Adah Sharma.

According to a leading daily, Neil Nitin Mukesh confirmed that he is attempting to a produce a film which has not been attempted in India but has been very popular in Hollywood. It has been a daunting task to explore this kind of thriller in India. Without revealing much, he said that they have an offbeat cast for the film as did not want to try the same formula. With new talents being discovered, he wants to use his production banner to give a platform to the raw talent.

Adah Sharma will be essaying the role of a fashion entrepreneur in the film. She revealed that she has grown up watching films like Me Before You and instantly connected with her character that has an emotional arc.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh will be next seen in Prabhas – Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho. Besides this, he will also be seen in Firrkie with Karan Singh Grover and Jackie Shroff. Adah Sharma has kicked off the shooting of Commando 3.