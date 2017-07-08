Neeta-Lulla-roped-in-as-costume-designer-for-Kangna-Ranaut-starrer-Manikarnika

After being a part of cult films like Jodha Akhbar, Devdas, Mohenjo Daro, Neeta Lulla has been brought on board as the exclusive costume designer for the highly awaited Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi featuring Kangana Ranaut.

With over 300 films to her credit and a career spanning over 3 decades, the 4 time national award winner, Neeta Lulla states, “It’s an honour to be associated with a film who’s pivotal character has always been an inspiration to me and many other women across the world. Jhansi Ki Rani has been one of my favourite chapter in school and I’m quite excited to be working on my first women centric biopic.”

Producer Kamal Jain adds on, “We are very excited to be working with someone as iconic as Neeta Lulla for a magnificent film like ours. Her repertoire will add great layering to every character and we are certain she will do full justice to the role.”

The film is being directed by National Award-winner Krish Jagarlamudi and will go on floor this month. Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, and co-produced by Nishant Pitti, Manikarnika is expected to be released in April next year.