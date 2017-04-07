“If needed, I will donate one of my organs to Vinod Khanna”- Irrfan Khan

Earlier this week, the nation was left in shock when pictures of veteran actor Vinod Khanna went viral on social media like a storm. Vinod Khanna was hospitalised in HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaum. The actor looked frail and has even lost a lot of weight in the picture. While his reps have said that the actor is on stable, the fraternity prayed for his speedy recovery.

Irrfan Khan, who has been industry for almost twenty years now, said that he always looked upto actors like Vinod Khanna and Dharmendra. At the trailer launch of his film Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan wished seedy recovery to Vinod Khanna. While addressing the media, he said, “I wish Vinod ji gets well soon, he is one of the finest actors in the industry, not only as an actor, but also as a human being. And I wish him quick recovery, even if it means that I have to give away an organ of my body. In the industry if I really look up to someone, then it has to be Vinod Khannaji and Dharam paaji. I saw his picture today where he is looking very weak, it was heart wrenching, and shocking. So I am only wishing that he gets well soon.” An emotional Irrfan also spoke about how he is one of the biggest fan of Vinod Khanna, and loves his acting in all his films, and especially in Khoon Pasina, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh.”

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium features Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on 12 May 2017.