All you need to know about Kangna Ranaut’s special gift to herself on her 30th birthday

And it is not just one gift for the actress! From turning her dream of turning a director-producer to a lavish office, Kangna Ranaut has planned the steps for her new journey in the world of filmmaking for her 30th birthday. The actress turned a year older a day ago and she has gifted herself a lavish three storeyed bungalow in suburban Mumbai.

According to recent reports, Kangna Ranaut has bought the said bungalow near her Khan residence and has already started work on the interiors. From what we hear, she has obviously hired one of the best in the interior designing industry, the award winning Shabnam Gupta for the same. Apparently, the actress is planning to convert a portion of her new home into office space and has been closely working with the designer to make the office look glamorous.

Also, it is being said that Kangna has been simultaneously working on her home in Himachal Pradesh (which is her hometown). The actress is preparing to construct her own organic farm out there.

As far as fulfilling her dreams of going behind the camera are concerned, it has been learnt that Kangna Ranaut is planning to make her directorial debut soon after she wraps up the films in hand and she will also be making an announcement of her production venture in mid-2017 reportedly.

On the work front, we had earlier mentioned that Kangna Ranaut will face the camera for her much delayed film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi for which she has kick started the photoshoot for the film on the day of her birthday and it will also go on floor soon. The actress is also looking forward for the release of Hansal Mehta’s Simran.