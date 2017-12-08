Nawazuddin Siddiqui won’t be able to promote Monsoon Shootout due to his shooting schedules

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was celebrated for his versatile and riveting performances in 2017, continues to have a choc-o-bloc schedule and a line-up of exciting projects ahead. The star is currently shooting for Ritesh Batra’s Photographer and Netflix Series Sacred Games.

It is now known that a film that the actor shot earlier, Monsoon Shootout, will be up for release soon. However, despite always being a thorough professional, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s packed schedule does not permit him to promote it at this juncture.

Reveals a source, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui had shot for Guneet Monga’s Monsoon Shootout quite a while ago and there were also rumors of the film being shelved. Now that the makers have decided to release it, Nawazuddin was keen on promoting the film. However, his packed schedule does not permit it as his dates were not blocked in advance. Nawazuddin is currently shooting for his web series Secret Games and his movie with Ritesh Batra. He is working around the clock as he is balancing two commitments, several shoots of which are also outdoor. He has always promoted all his films and has promoted six films including Raaes, Mom, Munna Michael, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Haraamkhor within a year, all of which was possible as his dates were planned in advance. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always been a thorough professional and cannot jeopardise his other on-going work commitments because of a call taken by the producers at the very last minute. His dates are already with the two projects and stepping down from them at the last minute would be unfair, inconvenient and unprofessional to the makers and other talent involved”.