Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in the Honey Trehan directorial?

Honey Trehan was keen on directing a film with Vishal Bhardwaj with a dream cast – Deepika Padukone as the lead and Irrfan Khan as the male lead. But Vishal Bhardwaj came on board as the director after it was mutually decided with Honey who had creative differences with Bhardwaj. Now, Honey Trehan is concentrating on another film which will mark his foray into direction. This one is said to star Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

For the ones who have come in late, Honey Trehan is the protégé of Vishal Bhardwaj and has assisted the latter in films like Kaminey, Omkara, Maqbool and also 7 Khoon Maaf. Sources have been quoted in recent reports stating that the film in question featuring Nawaz is a crime thriller. Set in the interiors of India, this untitled venture is yet to get its leading lady.

On the other hand, it is being said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui, even though is keen on doing the film, is yet to sign on the dotted line. However, it has been learnt that Honey Trehan has already started the pre-production preps. The director is expecting to take the film on floor early next year. The details of Nawaz’s character in the film is said to be kept under wraps. Nawazuddin, reportedly, may begin prep for the said film, right before its shooting.

As of now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has just returned from Cannes after the screening of the Nandita Das film Manto. The actor will also feature in the biopic of Balasaheb Thackeray, titled Thackeray, directed by Abhijit Panse, in which he plays the titular character. In fact, it is also being said that Nawazuddin will feature opposite Sanya Malhotra in the Ritesh Batra film Photograph.

