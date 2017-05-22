Nawazuddin Siddiqui regrets not spending birthday with family

Nawaz turned 43 on May 19, shares his birthday with his two-year old son. “But I am never home to celebrate,” Nawaz says a tad regretfully. “When my son was born in 2015 I was promoting Bajrangi Bhaijaan. This year I am at Cannes. But it’s okay. I am working hard to ensure their future. Hopefully someday my children will be proud of me.”

Nawaz’s most memorable birthday was his 39th birthday. “I was in Cannes for the first time. Four of my films were being screened. I feel blessed. For 13 years I was given no room to grow as an actor. Kuch bhi milta ttha main karleta (I accepted what came my way). Gangs Of Wasseypur changed my life. Today I feel I’ve just begun my life. ”

Nawaz still can’t believe he is a star. “Mujhe yakeen nahin hota! Once during the shooting of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Bhai and I got talking. He asked me if I find it hard to believe I’ve become a star. I said I did. He confessed he also found it hard to believe he was a star, that when people gawked at him he still thought they were looking at someone behind him. I get the same feeling.