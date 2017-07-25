Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now all set to release his memoir!

After having struggled his way to super stardom, the superlatively talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now all set to release an autobiography titled ‘The Incredible Life Of The Drama King Of India’. The said book will be penned as a conversation between him and the well-known journalist, Rituparna Chatterjee. The book will be mirroring Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s uphill journey towards stardom which had been filled with daunting obstacles.

Speaking about the book, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “We started working on the book almost two years ago. It traces my life from the time I resided in a village, to becoming an actor. We began writing this a while ago and will launch it in two months. No one knows about my childhood and what it takes for a farmer’s child, who lived in a joint family, to enter this field and make a name. Achieving this life could have only been a distant dream. The contribution of my parents and my village in helping me become what I am today has been immense, and makes for a major chunk of the book. Also, my theatre days have been beautifully chronicled. I think there’s a lot of masala in there for people to read.”

On the films’ front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will now be seen in yet another challenging role as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandita Das’ short film titled In Defence Of Freedom. Besides this, he will also be starring in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which is all set for August 25 release.