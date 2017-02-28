Nawazuddin Siddiqui hits out at film industry for not honouring late Om Puri

On February 26, everyone was glued watching the Oscars ceremony unfold. While a few may have stuck on the mistaken announcement in the best picture category, there are others who have been lauding the Academy Awards for honouring the late Indian actor Om Puri who passed away earlier this year in January.

Back home, most people lauded the move by the awards function for paying homage to those who had passed away recently. However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui though happy about the same seemed a bit peeved with the film industry here. Posting his thoughts on the same  on twitter, Nawaz added, “TheAcademy #Oscars paid homage 2 late #OmPuri, But in #bollywood award functions nobody converse single word for his contribution… SHAME.”

Apparently, Nawaz who has worked with the late actor in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was rather irritated with the Bollywood fraternity for not doing the same and honouring a deceased yet esteemed member of the film community.

